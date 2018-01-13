Alleged anti-doping rule breaches in Eventing, Endurance announced by FEI

Spread the word



















Positive drug tests in horses have been announced by the FEI involving endurance in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and eventing in India.

The cases involve banned substances under the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations.

The riders have been handed provisional suspensions pending the outcome of the cases before the FEI Tribunal.

The horses in each case are now under automatic two-month provisional suspensions.

The UAE case involves the horse J C Cahuel, ridden by the Argentina-registered rider Daiana Chopita

in the CEI1* 100km Endurance ride in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on December 9 last year.

The substance detected in testing was a diuretic called trometamol.

The three cases in India centred on a CCI1* eventing contest in Delhi from November 27-30 last year.

The horse Black Beauty, ridden by Sarvesh Singh Pal, tested positive for the anabolic agent boldenone and the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam.

The horse Cantolina, ridden by Apurva Dabhade, tested positive for boldenone. Golden Boy, ridden by Raj Kumar, also tested positive for boldenone.

The FEI also announced the provisional suspension of a trainer in the UAE following positive test results from two endurance horses competing in a CEI2* 120km endurance contest in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on December 23 last year.

The provisional suspension of Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri arises from positive test results for trometamol for the horses HLP Gadafi and JLB Noche.