Australian university buys veterinary hospital

The University of Melbourne has bought an equine hospital to help in the training of its veterinary students.

The Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital will continue to operate in its existing structure and under the current managers and specialist veterinarians, Dr Jim Vasey and Dr Angus Mckinnon.

The Australian university’s veterinary students will gain experience in all aspects of equine practice by undertaking rotations with leading specialists and veterinarians at the hospital.

This will be in addition to the students’ training with the specialists at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre in Werribee, which will retain its focus on equine medicine and surgery, performance and lameness management, sports medicine, rehabilitation and emergency and critical care, with access to advanced diagnostic imaging.

Professor John Fazakerley, who is dean of the Faculty of Veterinary and Agricultural Sciences, says the Goulburn Valley facility has a strong reputation as a world-class centre for equine practice.

“Through the hospital, we will be able to expand learning opportunities for students, increasing their exposure to first opinion and reproduction cases including working with mares and foals,” he said.

“As the Goulburn region has a high resident horse population, students will also have the opportunity to visit clients in the region.

“This is limited at the University’s Equine Centre in Werribee due to its suburban location.

“The hospital will complement services offered by the Werribee Equine Centre and strengthen the faculty’s international reputation in veterinary education.”

University of Melbourne Deputy Chancellor Ross McPherson said that the investment reflected the university’s commitment to strengthening its relationships in the Goulburn Valley, which he described as a region of importance for University engagement.

The university already has a presence in the region, with the Dookie agriculture campus, the Rural Health Centre, and Academy of Sport, Health and Education.

The hospital will increase the university’s student population within the community, McPherson says.