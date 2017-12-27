Three riders at Florida eventing competition fail drug tests

Spread the word



















Three US-registered Eventing riders who competed during a Florida event in November have returned positive drug tests.

The three athletes were all tested at the Ocala-Reddick CCI, held from November 16-20.

The world governing body, the FEI, identified them as Alyssa Phillips, Hannah Burnett and Jennie Brannigan.

The positive tests arose under a testing regime run for riders, as opposed to the FEI’s higher profile program for horses.

The riders have each been handed provisional suspensions pending the outcome of their respective cases before the FEI Tribunal.

Phillips, who was competing in the CCI1*, CCI2* and CIC3* contests at the event, tested positive for amphetamine and canrenone.

Burnett, competing in the CCI1*, CCI2* and CIC3* events, tested positive for amphetamine.

Brannigan, competing in the CCI1*, CCI2* and CIC3*, returned a positive result for amphetamine, methylphenidate and ritalinic acid.

In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code, the FEI has told WADA and the United States Anti-Doping Agency of the positives.

The athletes can request the lifting of their provisional suspensions and ask for testing of the B sample within 21 days of notification of the positive results, which were advised on December 21.

“In order to maintain the integrity of the ongoing legal process, the FEI will not comment further on any of these cases,” the federation said in a statement.

The FEI’s testing programme for human athletes is based on WADA’s List of Prohibited List of Substances and Methods and on the Code-compliant FEI Anti-Doping Rules for Human Athletes (ADRHA).