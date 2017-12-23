Extra boost for OTTB racehorses as Jockey Club adds breeding fee

Spread the word



















A $35 fee to thoroughbred breeders in the US for each mare reported bred will go towards racehorse aftercare initiatives in North America.

From the start of the 2018 breeding season, $35 will be charged by The Jockey Club for each mare reported bred by a stallion on the annual Report of Mares Bred form. The fee will supplement the industry support already provided by The Jockey Club for Thoroughbred aftercare initiatives, including the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA), and Thoroughbred Incentive Program (TIP).

James L. Gagliano, president and chief operating officer of The Jockey Club, said a fee for mares reported bred is consistent with fees required by other thoroughbred breed registries worldwide.

In coordination with The Jockey Club of Canada, funds raised from Canadian customers of The Jockey Club will be directed to Canadian Thoroughbred aftercare organizations to supplement their efforts, and likewise, funds from Puerto Rico will be dedicated to support Thoroughbreds at recognized programs in that commonwealth.

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance president John Phillips, owner of Darby Dan Farm in Lexington, Ky., and a member of the board of stewards of The Jockey Club, said the funds would augment the work already being done by the Alliance, which accredits and grants funds to dozens of aftercare organizations each year.

Thoroughbred Charities of America helps Thoroughbreds throughout their lives by providing grants to aftercare facilities, employee programs, therapy programs, and equine research. Its president, Mike McMahon, said: “Thoroughbreds are my livelihood, and it is my duty and ours as an industry, to ensure they are cared for at every point of their careers, whether they are in training, in the breeding shed, or enjoying a second career or retirement.”