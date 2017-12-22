NZ racing’s “Iron horse” Castletown dies at 31

Spread the word



















Six-time Group One winner and legendary Kiwi stayer Castletown has died at the ripe old age of 31.

After winning 16 of his 103 races, including three Wellington Cups at Trentham, Castletown was retired to the Cambridge property of Mark and Carlene Jones and shared a paddock with Auckland and Wellington Cups-placed Ebony Honor.

“He certainly had a very good retirement. He was spoilt and was in very good condition, even at 31. He had a shampoo yesterday morning before he was put back into his paddock and had a heart attack that afternoon,” said Trent Busuttin, son of Castletown’s trainer, Paddy.

Castletown was inducted into New Zealand Racing’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

“He was a horse that meant so much to so many people and especially to me. He was Dad’s pin-up horse and the horse that gave me the racing bug, following him around in the big races.”

A two-time winner as a two-year-old, Castletown was placed in the Gr.1 2000 Guineas (1600m) at three before going on to claim the Gr.1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) at Ellerslie.

While he didn’t win again at three, he was twice placed in Group One weight-for-age races in New Zealand and finished fourth in the Canterbury Guineas, Rosehill Guineas and Australian Derby and third in the Queensland Guineas and Queensland Derby, chasing home another Hall of Fame galloper Rough Habit in the latter Eagle Farm feature.

At four, he won the first of his three Gr.1 Wellington Cups (3200m), preceding that win with his first of three straight wins in the Gr.3 Trentham Stakes (2400m).

As well as adding two more Wellington Cups, Castletown won the Gr.1 Auckland Cup (3200m) and the Gr.1 Caulfield Stakes (2000m) at elite level and placed in the Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand Cups.

“He was an iron horse, so tough and so genuine. Obviously his most memorable win was his third Wellington Cup because by then he was an older horse and past his peak but he was just such a warrior,” Busuttin said.

“When he won his Auckland Cup, there was a tearaway leader and that was a spectacular performance to win and his Caulfield Stakes, that was run on a bottomless track and he was tailed off by 20 lengths behind the second last horse with 1000m to go.

“Noel Harris said he was going so badly, he was going to pull him up and he ended up coming down the outside and winning the race.

“Some of his best runs were in the big Cups in Australia. He was third in the Melbourne Cup carrying 57kg behind Subzero and Veandercross, giving both three kilos, and he was second in the Sydney Cup giving Just A Dancer four kilos, then came back the next year and ran third under 59½. He was a great horse.”

By One Pound Sterling out of the Irish imported Levmoss mare Mona Curragh, Castletown was bred by Barney McCahill, who raced him with Paddy Busuttin and Kevin Morris. Noel Harris rode Castletown for the vast majority of his career.

