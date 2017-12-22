Home for Christmas: Buggy bags bright new future

Spread the word



















Buggy, the pony whose amazing transformation earned him the title of Equifest Rescue Horse of the Year, has found a loving new home just in time for Christmas.

Buggy was discovered in May 2016, abandoned at just a few months old and suffering from terrible maggot-infested wounds on his back. He was incredibly weak and spent several days receiving around-the-clock care at the Minster Equine Veterinary Practice where it was touch and go whether he would make it. Once strong enough, Buggy travelled to World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm to begin his rehabilitation.

In summer 2017, Buggy’s inspiring story saw him crowned Rescue Pony of the Year at Equifest – an incredible achievement for a pony who was close to death just over a year earlier. Buggy was soon ready to find a new home on the charity’s Rehoming Scheme and ended his time at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm with a starring role as Prince Charming in the farm’s Christmas pantomime before making the journey to live with his new family in Northumberland.

Buggy’s rehomers, Linda and Jim, already rehome two horses from World Horse Welfare – Ethany and World Horse Welfare Zsonia.

“We had followed Buggy’s story right from the start when he was first rescued and felt a real connection with him,” Linda said.

“As soon as I heard that he would be looking for a home, I was checking the World Horse Welfare website every day to ensure I didn’t miss the opportunity to rehome him! He has settled in really well with our seven horses and three alpacas – although he does have a real penchant for exploring the farm whenever he gets the chance.

“We have had to alter his stable door as he was too small to look over it and I now love seeing his cute face peeping out each morning. He’s clearly learnt well from his time in the spotlight as he’s such a poser whenever anyone has a camera around and he’s already quite the local celebrity with carol singing taking place at the stables in his honour before Christmas!“ Linda said.

“He is a great companion for our other horses but I think he has such a taste for the limelight that we shall have to continue his in-hand showing career. We’re both so delighted to have been able to give this amazing little pony a home and look forward to seeing what the future brings for Buggy!”

Help give more horses like Buggy a second chance this Christmas.