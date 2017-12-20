Vertical limits: British coaches speak out over equine neck position

Spread the word



















The repeated restriction of horses with their heads behind the vertical has been condemned in strong terms by an association representing coaches with an advanced qualification from the British Horse Society.

However, the statement from the Association of Fellows of the British Horse Society also sounded a note of caution, saying there was much discussion on the head carriage of horses in competition, with many people being critical of all horses who appeared “behind the vertical”.

“It is vital that all other interested parties, prior to condemning and criticising, have a clear understanding of the classical training of horses, and therefore do not react to evidence of superficial symptoms seen in a moment of time.”

Hyperflexion/Rollkur is generally defined as flexion of the horse’s neck achieved through aggressive force, which is unacceptable. The technique known as Long, Deep and Round, which achieves flexion without undue force, is considered acceptable.

The association said its members would encourage all governing bodies to include Long, Deep and Round and its implications in all future seminars.

The statement, from honorary chairperson Sabrina Jones and honorary treasurer Tim Downes, said there were a variety of reasons why, at any moment in time, a horse may appear behind the vertical.

Some are natural, others are man-made, and some a combination of both. Common natural reasons included conformation, strength, lack of energy, state of balance, adrenaline and instinctive tension.

Common man-made reasons included restrictive riding, incorrect bitting, a poor training philosophy, and lack of control.

“These often combine. For example, a well-trained and well-ridden horse in a new environment may temporarily feel insecure, produce adrenaline and become a potential danger causing the rider to become restrictive to maintain control and stay safe.”

The pair continued: “Training horses is about improving, developing and sometimes changing the horse’s natural balance. Throughout this process different horses of varying conformation types and temperaments will alter the degree to which they instinctively use their heads and necks to find their balance, causing a variation in the angle of head carriage.

“Some horses at times are more comfortable with the nose slightly behind the vertical.

“The trained horse, for maximum marks, must, amongst many other facets, maintain an outline that, based on the suppleness of the back and active engagement of the hind quarters, remains in front of the vertical.

“This element of performance, like many other facets of the desired end result, can at times be less than excellent, hence contributing to marks of less than 10.

“If it were possible for all the required elements of performance to be trained and ridden to a point of excellence, whereby all horses could gain a ’10’ for all movements, there would be no point in competing.

“It is the variation in rider skills and the degree of the horse’s confidence and training that produces the placings in a competition.”

However, they condemned repeated use of an over-bent position.

“Horses who are repeatedly restricted by being worked clearly behind the vertical, either ridden or on the lunge, often with a very shortened and low position of the neck and with little relationship to the way the horse works as a whole, by people ignorant of the physical and mental damage caused, are being trained in an unacceptable manner that should be condemned by all equine sport’s national governing bodies.

“These horses are frequently unhappy and tense, working with an unnatural way of going that produces physical stress and damage resulting in a shortened useful life.”

The Fellowship of the British Horse Society is the highest qualification offered by the body. It is rated as one of the highest coaching accreditations in the world. The qualification is open to society members aged over 25 and who hold the BHSI certificate.