Plea for help in desperate times for donkeys as drought grips Africa

Despite their Christmas connections, it is a particularly bad time to be a donkey in Africa. The animals are being stolen and slaughtered in their thousands for the skin trade in China, and drought is taking its toll on the working animals who remain.

A team from The Donkey Sanctuary has been mobilised to respond to a welfare emergency currently unfolding in Tanzania. Due to insufficient rainfall in the last two years in the Dodoma region, donkeys are close to running out of food, so the charity is working with its in-country partners, Tanzania Animal Welfare Society (TAWESO) to provide much needed sustenance to 2500 donkeys suffering in the local area.

In recent days the sanctuary lobbied eBay to remove products with ejiao, which contains gelatin from donkey skin, from its site. Other large retailers have also been urged to remove such products.

Donkey owners in Tanzania are losing their donkeys to theft for the skin trade, and those who remain are beginning to suffer from the lack of rain for the past two years.

Despite signs of the rains returning soon, the donkeys do not have enough food as plants are not growing and they are having to travel greater distances to reach water points such as remote springs and wells. While donkeys have evolved to living in such arid conditions, the physiological stress from the long working days and the subsequent need for extra food and nutrition means that it is only a matter of time before some of these animals are too weak to continue.

Donkey owners in the village of Kisokwe made a direct plea for help to Simon Pope, rapid response and campaigns manager at The Donkey Sanctuary. With the lack of rain, what vegetation was available has turned to dust.

Lisa, a donkey owner in the affected area, originally had seven donkeys, but five were stolen and skinned overnight as the donkey skin trade takes its grip on donkeys across Africa. Her two remaining donkeys, Moko and Apendi, now have to carry an enormous burden.

As many as 60% of donkey-dependent communities have been targeted in some areas of Tanzania.

“The donkeys were helping my family by carrying water – fetching and carrying goods, taking them to the market. It has been so hard for us since we lost them. Now we have to work even harder and so do the two donkeys we have left,” Lisa said.

Dr Thomas Kahema, executive director of TAWESO told Simon Pope that there is urgent need for fodder to sustain working animals.

Picking up some dry soil, Dr Kahema said: “As you can see, the soil is like dust here. The rain has failed for two years now, turning the area into a desert. Donkeys do not have enough food as plants are not growing. Water points are also drying up and becoming scarce.

‘Like Lisa’s donkeys, all donkeys are having to work harder, they are having to travel further distances to source water.”

A donation page has been set up by The Donkey Sanctuary to help fund and deliver an emergency food supply to give vital sustenance to 2500 donkeys, supporting about 500 families. Its team will distribute nutritious fodder at the water points where donkeys fetch this precious resource. The feed will also be given directly to donkeys at meetings where donkey owners are instructed on better animal welfare, and will be shared among donkeys foraging for meagre pickings in the dusty terrain.

To donate and save donkeys’ lives, visit: The Donkey Sanctuary’s appeal page.