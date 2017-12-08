Thelwell lookalike Swift wants to be home in time for Christmas

Spread the word



















Native pony Swift has come a long way since being rescued from a small, squalid farm where she had been abused and neglected. Now, she’s looking for a new home in time for Christmas.

The nine-year-old was part of a large group of horses who were rescued by Blue Cross last year. The horses were put in cattle crushes and beaten and were often left to fight with other horses in the barn. Inspectors found dead horses all over the farm being eaten by hungry dogs when they arrived at the site. Their owner was later prosecuted by the RSPCA.

After such a traumatic start to life the horses were understandably terrified of human touch when they arrived at the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Burford, Oxfordshire last year.

But Swift and the rest of the group have come a long way, with many going off to new homes.

Now the team are hoping they can find Swift a loving home in time for Christmas where she will make someone a beautiful companion horse.

Vicki Alford, Blue Cross Burford horse rehoming manager, said: “Swift is completely adorable – she looks like a Thelwell pony!

“She had never known love and care before she arrived at Blue Cross and due to her traumatic past, she will never be a ridden horse but would be fantastic as a companion.

“The team have taken things very slowly with her and have trained her using positive reinforcement, with food rewarding the desired behaviour. Thanks to their love and care Swift has progressed really well.

“After seeing some of her fellow stablemates go off to loving homes it would be great if we could get Swift a new family in time for Christmas.

“We are looking for a quiet new home with an experienced owner who will only use positive training on Swift and not put pressure on her.

“She is responding well to her training and has had all four feet picked up and been groomed all over but her new owner will have to be patient and give her the time to get used to her new surroundings.”

If you are interested in rehoming Swift then please visit bluecross.org.uk or contact Blue Cross Burford on 0300 777 1570.