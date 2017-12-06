Happy hackers: £20,000 for horses in need, thanks to riding challenge

Spread the word



















Simply getting people to take a horse for a ride has raised some £20,000 for animal welfare charity Brooke this year.

Money raised through #MyHackathon will benefit vulnerable working horses, donkeys and mules in developing countries.

MyHackathon challenged equestrians to ride 100 miles in 100 days and raise £100 for the charity’s campaign, How The Other Horse Lives, which highlighted the differences between the lives of well-kept horses in the UK and those working in developing countries. A host of famous faces lent their support, including Charlotte Dujardin, Alastair Stewart, Richard Waygood and Anthea Turner.

More than 400 people signed up for MyHackathon and the majority of sign-ups came through Facebook, so Brooke also set up a Facebook group, where people could share stories and riding tips. Many people of different ages and skill levels took part.

Brooke’s Senior Community Fundraising Officer Louise Cooke said the charity was thrilled with the success of MyHackathon. “The public really got behind us and it was great to see how the campaign really brought people together from all over the country as they shared their stories with each other on social media.

“It’s fantastic that our UK horses are doing their bit to help the less fortunate working equines overseas and the huge amount of money they helped raise will support Brooke’s vital work.”

Brooke plans to relaunch MyHackathon in 2018 to tie in with its new campaign, Every Horse Remembered, which highlights the struggle of horses past and present, remembering the war horses and mules of the First World War.

thebrooke.org/everyhorse