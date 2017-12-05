Fellowship awarded to equine colic researcher

Spread the word



















Research into colic and gastrointestinal physiology has received a boost with a fellowship awarded to graduate student and former large animal surgery resident Anje Bauck.

Bauck received the American Association of Equine Practitioners Foundation Past Presidents’ and Equus Foundation Research Fellow award. Bauck is pursuing her PhD under the mentorship of David Freeman, the Appleton Professor of Equine Surgery at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

Founded and funded by past presidents of the organization to provide financial support to equine-oriented scholars, the award consists of $5000 and a travel stipend.

Bauck’s work explores the physiology of the equine large colon as it relates to clinical disease. Colic and related gastrointestinal diseases are regarded as major health concerns and leading causes of death in horses.

Her previous research achievements include the presentation of two posters at the International Equine Colic Research Symposium in Ireland in 2014 and an oral presentation at the American College of Veterinary Surgeons’ resident competition in 2015. She also presented GI-related research at this year’s colic symposium in Lexington, Kentucky. In addition, she has two manuscripts currently accepted for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

Freeman said Bauck had been instrumental in helping complete research into modulation of inflammation in equine colon and small intestine.