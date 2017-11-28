Accident, injuries claim lives of three eventing horses

Spread the word



















Irish eventer Aoife Clark has lost her 10-year-old three-star horse Waisting Light after a foot condition deteriorated.

Clark has had the son of Gharrb since he was four, and said: “He was one of the most talented, intelligent and wickedly funny horses that I have ever had the pleasure to ride and produce.

“He had a huge heart and would throw himself one hundred percent into everything he was asked to do. I always felt that he was a true four star horse and it is so sad that he has not had a chance to fulfill that.

“He was a born galloper who just loved zooming around the biggest of courses.”

Archie was second in a CCI3* and sixth at Blenheim CIC3* as an eight-year-old, and jumped a speedy double clear to clinch a bronze in the Nations Cup at Aachen.

“He was born to go cross country and his big white blaze and cheeky face will be hugely missed.”



• British eventer Cool Dancer has been euthanised following a turnout injury. Rider Olivia Wilmot said on November 6 the 16-year-old had what appeared to be a deep cut on his leg. It did not improve so was X-rayed, and there was a small crack on a bone.

“Over the weekend, his leg shattered, and he was put down on Sunday,” Wilmot said.

She had owned Axil, a son of Duca Di Busted since he was five. In 2010, they won the Ballindenisk CCI2* on their dressage score, and were the only combination to have double clear rounds at both Badminton and Burghley in 2013.

• A training division eventing horse has died in the US following a fall at a cross-country jump at the Pine Top Thanksgiving Horse Trials in Georgia at the weekend.

The Manx Man (Toby), a 16-year-old thoroughbred gelding, sustained a rotational fall at a log hogs back obstacle, the eighth fence on the Preliminary/Training division course at Pine Top. He was treated on site by the event veterinarian and transported to the University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital for observation. Toby (Rock City x Queen’s Habit) was later euthanized due to injuries sustained during the fall.

Rider Avery Lewis was transported for medical evaluation and released.

The pair began competing together last year before winning at both novice and training level. Most recently they enjoyed a 19th place finish at the USEA American Eventing Championships, Eventing Nation reported. In 2015, The Manx Man was sixth in a three-day one star CCI1 in Virginia with his previous rider Heather Johnson, of Maryland.