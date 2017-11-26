Helping horses: Free webinar focuses on disaster support for equines

Spread the word





















Disasters in the form of hurricanes, fires, floods and earthquakes have plagued the planet in the past few months, and a horse trainer is reaching out to support equines and their owners through trying times.

Horsewoman, animal communicator, and Reiki Master Anna Twinney has created a free webinar series with the theme of supporting, assisting, and healing animals in crisis.

“In the last few months we have seen horrific tragedies. Friends and family have been affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, along with the wildfires in California, and beyond, earthquakes, shootings, and more,” Twinney says.

“The list seems never ending. Whether they be at the hand of man or Mother Nature, it appears that unprecedented violence, destruction and tragedy are becoming commonplace in our world today.”

The Disaster Relief Benefit Websinar series starts on November 29 and continues weekly through to December 28 with a break for Christmas.

“Often we see animals, maybe even our own, suffering from a global catastrophe, a local tragedy, or even a personal event. We want to help but we don’t know how. Or what we try doesn’t work,” Twinney says.

In keeping the series free for viewers, Twinney points to the horses of the Puerto Rican island of Vieques which has a famous band of wild horses. “While other areas have received aid, Vieques hasn’t even gotten enough food and water for the population that live there,” Twinney says.

There’s a GoFundMe campaign for the island that is close to reaching its goal of $30,000 to support the inhabitants of Vieques. “We want to see that goal met so the horses can get the help they need.”

Sign up for the webinar

The webinar program is:

Nov 29th: From Trauma to Triumph: Supporting Animals During Crisis through Animal Communication.

Dec 7th: Essential Oils for Crisis & Trauma: with special guest Carol Komitor of Healing Touch for Animals.

Dec 21st: Nutritional Balance: Body, Mind & Spirit: with BOTH Dynamite Gold Executives, Dr. Regan Golob and Judy Sinner.

Dec 28th: Heroes for Horses: Learn how Natural Horsemanship or Horse Whispering can play an important role in helping horses cope during times of stress, trauma, or crisis.