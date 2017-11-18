Famous horse halters to help $500K doping research aim

Halters from some of US racing’s most famous horses are to be auctioned off online to help fund research into the detection and identification of illicit substances in the sport.

The halter of this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is being auctioned on eBay from November 24, along with those once belonging to Arrogate, Forever Unbridled, Gun Runner and Girvin. Halters of other racing standouts include Beholder, Funny Cide, Lava Man, Rachel Alexandra, Serena’s Song and Songbird. Stallion halters going under the virtual hammer Corona Cartel, Ghostzapper, Lea, Malibu Moon, Mucho Macho Man, Nyquist, Point Given, Shackleford and Uncle Mo.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward the four-year grant program of the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium (RMTC), to encourage tactical research into the detection and identification of illicit substances. The RMTC is pursuing contributions from other industry groups and individuals to match funds provided by the RMTC. The funding level has not been finalized but is expected to be at least $500,000.

The RMTC’s eBay page will host the auction, between November 24 and December 1.

RMTC Executive Director Dr Dionne Benson said the program would provide researchers a consistent funding source for research projects.

“This initiative will enable us to make significant advances in targeting emerging threats and developing new techniques to test for them – both of which are essential to effectively regulating our sport.”

The RMTC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization consisting of 23 racing industry stakeholders and organizations that represent Thoroughbred, Standardbred, American Quarter Horse and Arabian racing. The organization works to develop and promote uniform rules, policies and testing standards at the national level; coordinate research and educational programs that seek to ensure the integrity of racing and the health and welfare of racehorses and participants; and protect the interests of the racing public.

The halters up for auction were donated by Adena Springs, Asmussen Racing, Mr. Brad Grady, Calumet Farm, Claiborne Farm and Ms. Adele Dilschneider, Coolmore America, Country Life Farm, Dallas Stewart, Darby Dan Farm, Darley, Denali Stud, Doug O’Neill Racing, Fox Hill Farm, Juddmonte, Lazy E Ranch, Spendthrift Farm, Stonestreet Farms, Taylor Made Farm, The Kentucky Horse Park Hall of Champions, West Point Thoroughbrds and WinStar Farm.