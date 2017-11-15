Provisional suspensions after two horses fail drug tests

Two horses, one competing in endurance and the other in showjumping, have failed drug tests, the FEI confirmed today.

The endurance horse HSM Cornelio, ridden by Colombian-registered rider Pablo Carreño Mora, tested positive for ractopamine after samples were taken during a CEI 1* 80km event at Ubate, Colombia, on August 19-20 this year.

Ractopamine is a muscle-building agent.

The positive result was formally notified on November 7, at which time the rider was provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the case before the FEI Tribunal. The horse is now under a two-month provisional suspension.

The showjumping case involves O-Desmethyltramadol, which is a metabolic byproduct of the pain medication Tramadol.

The horse, Saura De Fondcombe, ridden by Swiss-registered rider, Nadja Peter Steiner, tested positive to the substance after samples were taken during a CSI3*-W event in Tetouan, Morocco, early in October.

The positive finding was notified on November 9, and Steiner is now under a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the case before the FEI Tribunal. Saura De Fondcombe has begun a two-month provisional suspension.

The substances in both cases are listed as banned substances under the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations.