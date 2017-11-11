Saddle fitting secrets revealed in new video series

A British Master Saddler has released a series of videos on the art of saddle fitting, to support prospective and current saddle fitters and other equestrian professionals in the industry.

Kay Hastilow has created the online saddle fitting series ‘Essential Saddle Fitting’, inspired by a desire to impart a wealth of experience.

“When I retired from regular saddle fitting in 2015, I wanted to find a way of sharing the knowledge that I had acquired over my 50 years of experience. My brother suggested that I made a film on the subject, the result being a series of eight films that cover everything from what you will need to learn to become a saddle fitter, through all stages of fitting up to dealing with those ‘difficult to fit’ horses.

“I hope that these films will help those wishing to train in this field, whilst also providing useful information for equestrian professionals and our horse owners.”

Qualified Saddle Fitter / Master Saddler and previous President of the Society of Master Saddlers Laurence Pearman said the series will be an invaluable resource. “This is essential viewing for anyone wishing to start a career in saddle fitting and also a very good back up for those already experienced in the art as a gentle reminder of the correct way.”

The eight-part series is just under three and a half hours long, and can be bought to stream or download for $299, though each video can be bought separately. The series offers a complete toolkit for those wanting to train and qualify as saddle fitters, or those considering it as a career. The films are also suitable for saddle fitters who would like a point of reference and other equine professionals such as veterinarians, physiotherapists, trainers and coaches.

The films are on https://vimeo.com/ondemand/fittingsaddles.

More information at Kay Hastilow Saddler or on Facebook.