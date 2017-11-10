“Massive” boost in sponsorship outlined in FEI’s 2018 budget

The FEI’s 2018 budget shows the world governing body for horse sport is set to enjoy a “massive” increase in sponsorship.

The FEI’s chief financial officer, Claude Praz, said sponsorship revenues in 2018 would climb from 16,114,532 Swiss francs in 2017 to 24,739,151 francs in 2018. One franc is roughly equivalent to one US dollar.

Praz, in documentation released ahead of the upcoming FEI General Assembly in Uruguay later this month, described the sponsorship jump of 8,625,000 francs as massive.

It reflected new deals signed with Longines, Boehringer and SAP, he said.

Praz said that, as a consequence of the increase in sponsorship revenues, sponsorship expenses would be higher – up 7,332,000 francs, to reflect the prize money for the Nations Cup, the various sponsorship contributions to the organisers of the series, and additional activation expenses.

By comparison, TV revenues are forecast to be 3,274,400 francs in 2018, a modest increase on the 3,235,683 francs in the revised 2017 budget.

The sponsorship leap means total commercial revenues for 2018 are estimated at 28,088,551 francs, compared to 19,401,215 in the revised 2017 budget.

Operational revenues are expected to increase by 1,781,000 francs, from 17,185,000 to 18,966,000.

He said staff charges would be increasing, thanks to new positions, although some are still being assessed and have not yet been approved by management.

Travel and expenses have been budgeted higher for 2018 due to the upcoming World Equestrian Games.

The world governing body expects to end 2018 with a net surplus of 815,205 francs.