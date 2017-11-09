GivingTuesday: Here’s how your selfie can help horses

Castration might not be at the top of the list for most shoppers on #GivingTuesday, but it is for the Unwanted Horse Coalition (UHC) in the US.

#GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the US to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back to the charities and causes they support. This year, it falls on November 28, and the coalition is promoting “giving and gelding” while celebrating #GivingTuesday.

The UHC is encouraging individuals to participate in #GivingTuesday by supporting their favorite 501c3 equine welfare organization for a chance to win $500 in gelding vouchers as part of its popular Operation Gelding program, which provides materials, guidance, and financial support to organizations that wish to host low or no-cost gelding clinics.

To do this, participants should take an #UNselfie with a previously “unwanted” horse, or a photo of that horse, while holding a sign with the name or logo of the equine welfare organization they planned to support on #GivingTuesday. The intent is to encourage giving to help unwanted horses and to highlight the positive outcomes that result from the many great rehabilitation and re-training programs around the country. The contest will start on November 15 and runs to November 22.

UHC Director Ashley Furst said the goal was to raise $2000 which will allow the coalition to provide funding for one clinic, or up to 20 vouchers for individual horse owners. “We are encouraging people to give $20.18 to start 2018 off on a good note!” Furst said.

“Since its inception in August 2010, Operation Gelding has assisted in the castration of close to 2000 stallions, and we know there are thousands more out there that could use our help. Any donation towards this program helps the UHC continue to advance its mission and help those horses and horse owners in need.”

Furst said last year some great photos were received, and new connections were made with groups which hosted clinics and participated in the UHC’s new voucher program under Operation Gelding.

