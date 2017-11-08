The wild ponies of The Holy Isle check out just fine

Spectacular island scenery and healthy wild ponies. What could be a better combination for a World Horse Welfare field trip?

Field officers with the British-based charity hiked through some spectacular vistas as they checked on the wild ponies that inhabit The Holy Isle.

Field officers Leanne McPake and John Burns travelled to the remote island on the west coast of Scotland to check on the welfare of the 34 Eriskay ponies that live there.

The Holy Isle is home to a Buddhist monastery and retreat located just off the Isle of Arran.

McPake and Burns spent five hours trekking across the island to monitor the welfare of the ponies that live in six clearly defined herds.

Although they live as wild ponies, they are classed as a “protected animal” under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. That being the case, World Horse Welfare field officers periodically monitor the herds to identify and resolve any welfare issues that arise.

“The ponies all appear to be in good condition, indicating to us that the ponies have the best chance of weathering the harsh winter well,” McPake says.

“They are thriving on the varied vegetation and terrain of the island, and we were pleasantly surprised with the state of the ponies’ hooves, which are in relatively good condition for ponies that have never seen a farrier.

“The island ferry only runs throughout the summer months, so we have a small window within the year to visit the ponies. We will come back annually to document how the population are faring and if there are any births or deaths.

“Our primary concern is to ensure the ponies’ welfare, so if and when any major welfare problems arise they are assessed and resolved on an individual basis.”

McPake says that because they are unhandled wild ponies, any intervention needs to be carefully planned to minimise stress and to ensure the safety of both the handlers and the ponies.

The population has grown considerably since five ponies were introduced to the island in the early 1970s, along with five cows, five goats and 20 sheep, as part of a land management programme.

The cows were later removed, leaving the ponies, goats and sheep to inhabit the island.

The pony numbers remained static until 1990 when a stallion was introduced and numbers began to multiply.