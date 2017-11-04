From abandoned foal to racehorse companion: Polaris makes amazing transformation

An abandoned foal is now living the high life after being rescued and rehomed to a racing stable as a companion for young racehorses.

The youngster has made an amazing transformation and is enjoying a new lease of life in her new role with her Suffolk rehomers, the Southcott family.

Polaris was abandoned in South London at just a few months old. She was found fly grazing in January 2016 by World Horse Welfare Field Officer Nick White in a field on Purley Way in Croydon with one other young foal and a mare in poor condition.

“Polaris was a small 12hh yearling and I was really shocked at her condition,” White said. “She had a very thick winter coat but when you felt through this she was just skin and bone underneath — running my hands over her was just like feeling a skeleton through that hair. Her coat was poor, she was suffering from lice and also appeared to have a worm burden, leaving her weak and struggling to survive.

“Despite making extensive enquiries, no owner could be located and so Polaris and her young companion were removed to the safety of World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerset.”

Polaris underwent several months of veterinary treatment as she recovered from her terrible start in life and once her rehabilitation was complete, she found a loving new home on World Horse Welfare’s Rehoming Scheme with the Southcott family in Saxmundham, Suffolk.

Ian Southcott is a racehorse owner and was looking for a youngster to be a companion for promising young filly, Swell Song.

“We saw Polaris and were absolutely taken with her. When she arrived, she stepped off the lorry after her long journey and she seemed instantly at home. Ever since then she has been part of the family and we love her to bits. She sometimes thinks she too is a Thoroughbred when you watch her and her companion galloping around the field together!” he said.

“We had no idea of the circumstances in which Polaris had been rescued and it is absolutely incredible that she has turned out into this stunning horse that is so content and full of life. She is very special and it is thanks to Nick and all the team at World Horse Welfare that she is here today and such a lovely horse at that!”

As with all rehomed horses and ponies, Polaris will be visited twice a year by a World Horse Welfare Field Officer, with the charity always there to offer any help and support. Nick White travelled to meet Polaris and her rehomers after she was settled in.

“The way she looks today is absolutely magnificent, I hardly recognised her and she is an absolute credit to the team at Glenda Spooner Farm,” he said. “From rescue to rehabilitation, the next and most vital step in a horse’s future is the role of the rehomer and we couldn’t continue our work without them.”

“It is heart-warming to see Polaris in such a caring home where she will be looked after and have a home for life. Her welfare will be safeguarded for life and she undoubtedly has a very bright future ahead.”

Find out more about rehoming