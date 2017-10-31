Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

World Horse Welfare's Chelsea Garden Show entry has won a gold medal in the Artisan Garden category.
Features Latest 

Winning garden’s centerpiece horse-shoe sculpture for auction

Horsetalk.co.nz207 Views 0 Comments
Tom Hill works on the sculpture of Clippy. Photos: World Horse Welfare
Tom Hill works on the sculpture of Clippy. © World Horse Welfare

The sculpture that was the centrepiece of the equine themed Chelsea Flower Show’s People’s Choice Award and gold medal winning artisan garden is to be auctioned for charity. 

Tom Hill’s life-sized horse-shoe sculpture of adoption horse Clippy was created for World Horse Welfare’s entry into the 2017 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. It contains more than 40 horseshoes donated by equestrian personalities from the worlds of racing, eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, TV and public service.

 

The sculpture is currently on display at the National Heritage Centre in Newmarket and will be auctioned as part of the Cheltenham Countryside Race Day on November 17, of which World Horse Welfare is the benefitting charity. Online bids can be also submitted in advance.

World Horse Welfare's Chelsea Garden Show entry has won a gold medal in the Artisan Garden category.
World Horse Welfare’s Chelsea Garden Show entry won a gold medal in the Artisan Garden category, as well as the People’s Choice Award.

World Horse Welfare Director of Fundraising, Emma Williams, said the sculpture was a real talking point at the Chelsea Flower Show.

“It has since been receiving a lot of attention both at our Glenda Spooner Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre and at the National Heritage Centre so he’d be a fantastic addition for any garden.

“The fact he is also made up of a number of shoes from equine stars such as Valegro, Big Star, Many Clouds and not to mention some World Horse Welfare ‘celebrities’ – makes it even more unique and a must-have for any avid equestrian sport fan,” Williams said.

The sculpture includes shoes from celebrity horses across Britain.
The Clippy sculpture includes shoes from celebrity horses across Britain. © World Horse Welfare

 

You May Also Like

North American deal struck for coverage of horse sport

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Survival of the fittest: The extraordinary Icelandic horse

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Go, granny, go! 68-year-old gallops to World Barrel Racing Champs title

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Send this to a friend