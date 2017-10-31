Winning garden’s centerpiece horse-shoe sculpture for auction

The sculpture that was the centrepiece of the equine themed Chelsea Flower Show’s People’s Choice Award and gold medal winning artisan garden is to be auctioned for charity.

Tom Hill’s life-sized horse-shoe sculpture of adoption horse Clippy was created for World Horse Welfare’s entry into the 2017 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. It contains more than 40 horseshoes donated by equestrian personalities from the worlds of racing, eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, TV and public service.

The sculpture is currently on display at the National Heritage Centre in Newmarket and will be auctioned as part of the Cheltenham Countryside Race Day on November 17, of which World Horse Welfare is the benefitting charity. Online bids can be also submitted in advance.

World Horse Welfare Director of Fundraising, Emma Williams, said the sculpture was a real talking point at the Chelsea Flower Show.

“It has since been receiving a lot of attention both at our Glenda Spooner Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre and at the National Heritage Centre so he’d be a fantastic addition for any garden.

“The fact he is also made up of a number of shoes from equine stars such as Valegro, Big Star, Many Clouds and not to mention some World Horse Welfare ‘celebrities’ – makes it even more unique and a must-have for any avid equestrian sport fan,” Williams said.