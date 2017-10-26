US-registered endurance horse fails drug test at Canadian ride

A US-registered rider has been provisionally suspended after her horse tested positive for a banned substance at a 160km endurance ride in Canada.

The horse, FYF Dutch, was sampled at the CEI3* 160km ride at Coates Creek on July 2 this year.

Laboratory testing revealed the presence of O-Desmethyl Venlafaxine, which is a banned substance under the FEI’s Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulations.

The horse has been provisionally suspended for two months and the rider, US-registered Nicki Meuten, aged 47, has been provisionally suspended from October 16 – the date of notification – until the FEI Tribunal renders a decision in the case.