Young horses take out Ireland’s second world eventing title

Hot on the hooves of the Irish studbook’s ranking as No.1 eventing studbook in the world, the younger set have also come out on top at the World Championships for Young Eventing horses at Le Lion in France.

Last week Ireland was crowned the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) leading Eventing Studbook for 2017, the 22nd time in the past 24 years it has led the rankings.

At Le Lion at the weekend, four Irish Sport Horses finished in the top 10 in the six-year-old division. The Irish Sport Horse I Spye, bred by Thomas Ryan from Co Tipperary, finished in fourth place with New Zealand rider Jesse Campbell Elizabeth Power and The Irish Sport Horse DSL The Entertainer, bred by Caroline Bjoerk from Co. Kildare, were just one place further back in fifth, while Rio Olympian Jonty Evans with John The Bull, bred by James Byrne from Co. Westmeath, finished in ninth place. Youve got the Lux, bred in Co Kilkenny by Jane Darragh, finished 10th with Hayden Hankey (GBR).

The gold medal went to Britain’s Izzy Taylor with the hanoverian Monkeying Around after they came home on their dressage score of 37.6.

In the seven-year-old competition, Taylor also took the silver medal with Direct Cassino, bred in Co Cork by Mary McCarthy. The other Irish Sport Horse in the top 10 was SRS Kan Do, bred in Co Westmeath by Michael Donner, finished eighth with Kylie Roddy. The class was won by French rider Astier Nicolas on his anglo-arab gelding Alertamalib’or.

The best three scores of each studbook in both age categories counted towards the overall standings, with The Irish Sport Horse Studbook crowned champions ahead of the Selle Francais (SF) studbook in second, and the Dutch Sport Horse Studbook (DSP) in third. The Holsteiner Studbook finished fourth followed by KWPN, Oldenburg and Hanoverian which finished seventh of 12 studbooks represented at the championships.

BREEDING:

6-year-olds

4th I Spye II [was Lates Harry] – 2011 mare by Harlequin du Carel (SF) out of Lombardos Corner by Lombardo (KWPN). Breeder: Thomas Ryan (Tipperary). Rider: Jesse Campbell (NZL)

5th DSL The Entertainer – 2011 bay gelding by Omar (BWP) out of Cloverhill Girl, by Clover Hill (ID). Owner/Bred by Caroline Bjoerk, Co. Kildare. Rider: Elizabeth Power (IRL)

9th John The Bull – 2011 chestnut gelding by Luidam (KWPN) out of Think About It (TB), by Houmayoun (TB). Bred by James Byrne, Co. Westmeath. Owner: Helen Caton. Rider: Jonty Evans (IRL)

10th Youve got the Lux – 2011 mare by Lux Z (HANN) out of Valeska. by Carrolls Flight (AES). Breeder: Jane Darragh, Co Kilkenny. Rider: Hayden Hankey (GBR)

7-year-olds

Direct Cassino – 2010 gelding by Cassino (SWWB) out of Diamonds Double (ISH) by Ceredigion (TB). Breeder: Mary Mc Carthy (Cork). Rider: Izzy Taylor (GBR)

SRS Kan Do – 2010 gelding by VDL Arkansas (KWPN) out of La Vie En Rose (ISH) by Touchdown. Breeder: Michael Donner (Westmeath). Rider: Kylie Roddy (GBR)