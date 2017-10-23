Horsetalk.co.nz

Call for FEI to require use of frangible technology in Eventing cross country courses

A two-year study hopes to provide findings that will help improve fence safety in Eventing. © Mike Bain
The FEI is being urged to take a stronger stance on the use of frangible technology in certain fences on Eventing cross country courses.

The United States Eventing Association’s Cross-Country Safety Sub-Committee has strongly recommended that the FEI mandates rather than strongly recommends that all open rail fences, gates, oxers and oxer corners must be built using reverse frangible technology.

“The time is now,” the association said in a statement.

“We as the leaders of the sport have the moral obligation to say that the time for use of all currently available safety technology is now.”

The association is backing an ongoing study into the use of collapsible fences in the discipline.

Dr Suzanne Weaver Smith and her colleagues are deploying rotational fall computer simulations, the use of video analysis, and on-course fence-contact data processing in a bid to learn about the dynamics of falls.

It is hoped that the findings will help improve fence safety within the sport.

