Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

Latest News 

Valegro’s horse shoe sells for $5000: It’s all for a good cause

Horsetalk.co.nz174 Views 0 Comments
Individual leader and British team silver medalist Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro.
Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro, in 2015. © Hippo Foto – Dirk Caremans

Even in retirement, the impact of superstar dressage horse Valegro is still being felt, after a silver-plated horseshoe he once wore raised $5000 for the Equestrian Aid Foundation.

It was the last of nine shoes made by Valegro’s owners and donated to charity. This shoe was auctioned at the New England Dressage Association (NEDA) Carl Hester Symposium last weekend in New Gloucester, Maine. The bidding was hot among the clinic attendees. In the end, Betsy Dangel from Newton Center, Massachusetts, made the highest bid when the auction closed.

Linda Wondrack and Betsy Dangel with Valegro's shoe and Carl Hester.
Linda Wondrack and Betsy Dangel with Valegro’s shoe and Carl Hester.

Hester admitted he took the silver-plated shoe from Charlotte Dujardin’s desk. “Now I have to tell Charlotte the last one went to America.”

Other items included an original painting of Hester and his horse Nip Tuck titled, “The Master” by artist Lisa Marie Bishop with Hester’s signature and a signed banner photo collage of Hester, Nip Tuck, Dujardin and Valegro created by DressageDaily’s Mary Phelps.

In total, nearly $8000 was raised for the Equestrian Aid Foundation. Hester said he was thrilled that the auction went so well.

“Not only did I have great riders and horses to train, Valegro’s shoe raised $5000 for the Equestrian Aid Foundation,” he said.

The auction was orchestrated by Markel’s Mary Phelps, a Gold Sponsor of the event. Phelps has been a supporter of Equestrian Aid Foundation since its founding in 1996.

“Carl is a rock star and so is Valegro. People were stalking the bidding table until the closing bell,” she said.

Carl Hester coaching at the NEDA 2017 Dressage Symposium.
Carl Hester coaching at the NEDA 2017 Dressage Symposium.

 

You May Also Like

Vet among five charged following cobalt racing probe in Australia

Horsetalk.co.nz 0
The FEI has published an audit of Eventing it commissioned. © Al Crook

Research casts spotlight on equine knee cartilage

Horsetalk.co.nz 0
A coloured transmission electron micrograph of the Hendra, virus. Photo: The Electron Microscopy Unit of the Australian Animal Health Laboratory, part of the CSIRO science agency CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Australian vets urge owners to use Hendra vaccine following horse death

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Send this to a friend