Valegro’s horse shoe sells for $5000: It’s all for a good cause

Even in retirement, the impact of superstar dressage horse Valegro is still being felt, after a silver-plated horseshoe he once wore raised $5000 for the Equestrian Aid Foundation.

It was the last of nine shoes made by Valegro’s owners and donated to charity. This shoe was auctioned at the New England Dressage Association (NEDA) Carl Hester Symposium last weekend in New Gloucester, Maine. The bidding was hot among the clinic attendees. In the end, Betsy Dangel from Newton Center, Massachusetts, made the highest bid when the auction closed.

Hester admitted he took the silver-plated shoe from Charlotte Dujardin’s desk. “Now I have to tell Charlotte the last one went to America.”

Other items included an original painting of Hester and his horse Nip Tuck titled, “The Master” by artist Lisa Marie Bishop with Hester’s signature and a signed banner photo collage of Hester, Nip Tuck, Dujardin and Valegro created by DressageDaily’s Mary Phelps.

In total, nearly $8000 was raised for the Equestrian Aid Foundation. Hester said he was thrilled that the auction went so well.

“Not only did I have great riders and horses to train, Valegro’s shoe raised $5000 for the Equestrian Aid Foundation,” he said.

The auction was orchestrated by Markel’s Mary Phelps, a Gold Sponsor of the event. Phelps has been a supporter of Equestrian Aid Foundation since its founding in 1996.

“Carl is a rock star and so is Valegro. People were stalking the bidding table until the closing bell,” she said.