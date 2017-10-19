Making Christmas count: Help horses in need this festive season

Christmas is a’coming, and as the festive season bears down on us, an international charity is providing yuletide cheer as well as helping equines in developing countries.

Working equine charity Brooke has launched its 2017 Brooke Shop, featuring virtual gifts and Christmas cards with proceeds going directly to help improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules in developing countries.

Brooke Shop offers supporters the opportunity to find the perfect present for animal loving friends and family this Christmas. The charity has also announced the backing of Downton Abbey actor and animal lover Peter Egan, who is helping spread the word about Brooke Shop 2017. Egan, who played Rose’s father “Shrimpie” in the hit series, has recently provided the voiceover for Brooke’s short film giving a vital insight into the charity’s work overseas.

“I have been an animal lover my whole life, and hate to see them suffer. These noble creatures, horses and donkeys, are working extremely hard, helping people in the developing world to work their way out of poverty. I’m proud to support Brooke Shop,” Egan said.

“Buying these virtual gifts helps animals and their owners. They start from just a few pounds, and make a real difference to their lives.”

The catalogue offers a wide variety of Christmas cards and virtual gifts, including the opportunity to care for a brick kiln mule for just £38 or help improve the life of a gharry horse for just £36. There’s also the chance to provide funding to train a farrier for £105 to help prevent damaged and painful hooves that cause constant suffering.

Every penny from Brooke Shop gifts goes towards relieving the suffering of the world’s most vulnerable working horses, donkeys and mules and improving the lives of the communities that depend on them.

» Visit www.thebrookeshop.org.