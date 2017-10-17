Horse industry an important economic driver in southeastern Pennsylvania – study

The importance of the horse industry to the 10 counties of southeastern Pennsylvania have been highlighted in a study, which shows it spends hundreds of millions of dollars each year in the region.

Researchers from Delaware Valley University set out to assess the economic impact of the industry on the 10 counties, with their report published last week.

The authors found that the equine industry spent $US546 million on goods, services, wages, and salaries in southeastern Pennsylvania each year. The impact of this spending generated $US670 million of regional gross domestic product, supported more than 6,550 jobs and generated $US58 million in tax revenue.

The sector also provided nearly $US160 million in annual payroll and played a vital role in maintaining open spaces and agricultural production.

The study was commissioned by the Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau. The region in the study consisted of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York counties. Southeastern Pennsylvania is home to two leading equine counties in Pennsylvania, Lancaster, and Chester.

The last study of the equine industry in Pennsylvania was conducted and published by Penn State University in 2003 and examined the entire Commonwealth.

The information from this latest study will be provided to policymakers, local government officials, equine industry professionals, and the general public.

Fast facts:

The equine industry pumps $US386 million in direct spending on goods and services into the economy of southeastern Pennsylvania each year;

The industry provides an annual payroll of almost $US160 million;

The equine sector supports 6,550 jobs in all sectors of the regional economy;

Taxpayers benefit from $US58 million in tax revenue generated by equine activities.

John Urbanchuk, who chairs agribusiness at the university, directed the study. Others who worked on the study with Urbanchuk were Dr Sarah Young, who chairs the university’s animal science department; Cory Kieschnick, who chairs its equine science and management department; and Christine Seel; co-chair of the business and information management department.

The researchers gathered information through a 34-question online survey, for which nearly 1100 responses were received that were suitable for analysis. Paper surveys were also distributed to capture those who did not have internet access.

Pleasure riding was found to be the most frequently mentioned equine activity in the region followed by hunter/jumper activities and dressage.

The study can be read here.