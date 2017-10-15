Simply the best: Irish eventers again dominate world rankings

It’s official: Irish eventing horses are still the best. The Irish Sport Horse Studbook has once again been crowned the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) leading Eventing Studbook in the world for 2017.

Since the WBFSH rankings were established in 1994, the Irish Sport Horse Studbook has won the coveted Eventing Studbook rankings for an incredible 22 of the last 24 years.

The rankings for the 2017 season take account of FEI competitions from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017. The highest-ranked Irish Sport Horse in the individual WBFSH rankings was Cooley Cross Border (ISH), bred by Johnny Duffy from Co Louth and ridden by Kim Severson (USA). Cooley Cross Border was the winner of the CIC3* at this year’s Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials and was also runner-up in the CCI3* at Millstreet in Co Cork.

Horse Sport Ireland interim Chairman Jim Beecher said the title was “a great tribute to Irish breeders and their commitment to breeding the performance horse”.

“They have done it year in year out often for limited reward. Despite our success to date, we will have to continue to raise our game, as competition from other studbooks is increasing every year. We have great raw material and intensifying our focus on the breeding goal will help us to remain competitive in the international arena.”

This year the Dutch studbook KWPN advanced in all three disciplines, moving up to first place in dressage, second place in show jumping and fourth place in eventing. The top three of studbooks in show jumping is occupied by two Belgian and one Dutch studbook, and last year’s winner, the Holsteiner Verband, had dropped to sixth place this year.

The winners of the rankings will be honored at the 2017 WBFSH annual meeting in Billund in November. The three winning breeders will receive their awards at the CHI Geneva in December.

Dressage

Rolex award winning breeder: Inge Bastian (Germany) for Weihegold (OLDB) by Don Schufro / Sandro Hit with 3026 ranking points.

1. Koninklijk Warmbloed Paardenstamboek Nederland (KWPN)

2. Hannoveraner Verband e. V. (HANN)

3. Verband der Züchter des Oldenburger Pferdes e. V. (OLDB)

Jumping

Rolex award winning breeder: Stefaan Delabie (Belgium) for Halifax van het Kluizebos (BWP) by Heartbreaker / Fetiche Du Pas with 1900 ranking points.

1. Belgisch Warmbloedpaard v.z.W. (BWP)

2. Koninklijk Warmbloed Paardenstamboek Nederland (KWPN)

3. Stud-book sBs, le cheval de Sport Belge (SBS)

Eventing

Rolex award winning breeder: Mirko Glotz (GErmany) for Fischerrocana FST (DSP) by Ituango xx / Carismo with 353 ranking points. Fischerrocana FST also made Mirko Glotz the winner in 2014.

1. Irish Sport Horse Studbook (ISH)

2. Verband der Züchter des Oldenburger Pferdes e. V. (OLDB)

3. Verband der Züchter des Holsteiner Pferdes e.V. (HOLST)

Breeding of top six Irish Sport Horses (eventing):

Cooley Cross Border (ISH) – 2007 gelding by Diamond Roller [ISH] out of Who’s Diaz (ISH), by Osilvis (KWPN). Breeder: Johnny Duffy, Co. Louth. Rider: Kim Severson (USA)

Vanir Kamira (ISH) – 2005 mare by Camiro De Haar Z (ZANG) out of Fair Caledonian (WNTR), by Dixi (TB). Breeder: Kathryn Jackson (Monaghan). Rider: Piggy French (GBR)

Cooley SRS (ISH) – 2007 gelding by Ramiro B (BWP) out of Ballynattin Pride (ISH), by Kiltealy Spring (ISH). Breeder: John Fitzhenry (Wexford). Rider: Oliver Townend (GBR)

Ardagh Highlight (ISH) – 2004 gelding by Puissance (ISH) out of Gentle Servant (ISH), by Kings Servant (ISH). Breeder: Teresa Walsh, Co. Kilkenny. Rider: Sam Watson (IRL)

Ballaghmor Class (ISH) – 2007 gelding Courage II (HOLST) out of Kilderry Place (ISH). Breeder: Noel Hickey, Co. Limerick. Rider: Oliver Townend (GBR)

Kiltubrid Rhapsody (ISH) – 2007 gelding by Cascaletto St Ghyvan Z (ZANG) out of Kilubrid Heather (ISH), by Lombardo (KWPN). Breeder: Marian Tighe, Co. Leitrim. Rider: Sir Mark Todd (NZL)