Relief fund tops $500K as charities rally for disaster stricken horses

Equestrians and animal lovers have rallied to help charities and organisations providing aid and support to horses and pets in disaster zones in North America and the Caribbean.

More than half a million dollars has been raised by the US Equestrian Equine Disaster Relief Fund, raised to date in response to the devastation and flooding caused recently by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

As the wildfires continue to spread and cause devastation in California, US Equestrian is working with organizations on the ground providing aid to ensure as many horses as possible are helped.

In Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, through a joint fundraising effort with Equestrian Canada, the Pan American Equestrian Confederation, and the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation, US Equestrian has helped contribute to more than $100,000 in aid to horses to ensure they receive feed and care following the recent disasters.

A campaign by Brooke USA, the American fund-raising arm of international working equine charity Brooke, is sending all of its proceeds to the US Equestrian fund. Its campaign ends at the middle of the month.

The Humane Society of the US is planning to be in Puerto Rico for long-term recovery, and has been sending planeloads of homeless animals to the US mainland. The HSUS was now concentrating on getting to the hard-to-reach communities that have thus far received little to no aid. The charity was also setting up mobile clinics to provide medical attention, distributing food, water and other essential supplies and helping the animals and people of these small villages recover.

It has already brought tens of thousands of pounds of aids to Puerto Rico via its Disaster Relief Fund.

The USEF fund has already sent tens of thousands of pounds of hay and feed via shipping containers to the affected islands. In addition, supplies sent will allow veterinarians to better assist horses needing medical care.

Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare Inc. (CTA), which helps thoroughbreds in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, is using funds provided through the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund not only to help more than 850 US thoroughbreds stabled at the Hipodromo Camarero Racetrack, but also to provide assistance to smaller organizations in Puerto Rico, including riding programs, Paso Fino stables, and others. “We have been so blessed to have so much support and good people helping the horses,” said Kelley Stobie of the CTA.

On the hard-hit island of Sint Maarten, a shipping container with feed will help feed more than 80 horses at Lucky Stables, a riding school on the island that provides equine-assisted therapy for at-risk families and youth. Since the hurricanes, the stable has taken in additional horses, and the generous contributions from the equestrian community will ensure they have feed for at least the next month.

Although relief is being provided, the recovery is far from over. One 40-foot container can feed about 40 to 50 horses for two to three weeks, but it costs as much as $15,000 to fill and ship each one. Additionally, many of the horses will need care in the upcoming months as rescue agencies help find new homes for horses that may not be able to return to their owners.

Money donated to USEF fund is held by US Equestrian in an account dedicated for this purpose and distributed only upon authorization of the US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer.