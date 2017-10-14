Horse pee: Researchers drill down into its contents

Researchers in the United States have used mass spectrometry to delve into the contents of horse urine, providing valuable data on the urine composition of a healthy mare.

Min Yuan, Susanne Breitkopf and John Asara used a mid-stream sample from a 12-year-old quarter horse mare on a diet of grass hay and vitamin/mineral supplements, with limited pasture access, for their study.

The trio, writing in the open-access peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE, said horse urine was easily collected and contained readily measurable molecules that can be used as biomarkers representative of health, disease or drug tampering.

They set out to purify, identify and quantify proteins, polar metabolites and non-polar lipids found in a collected sample using high performance liquid chromatography—high resolution tandem mass spectrometry.

Their results revealed 46 urine proteins, many related to normal kidney function, as well as structural and circulatory proteins. They identified 474 small polar metabolites, while only 10 lipid molecules were detected.

The metabolites were mostly related to urea cycle and ammonia recycling as well as amino-acid-related pathways, plant diet specific molecules, etc. The few lipids represented triglycerides and phospholipids.

The researchers said their data would help serve as a baseline for healthy mare urine composition.

The mare used in the study is named JF Sierra Flame. She was born in May 2004 and registered with the American Quarter Horse Association.

Discussing their findings, the authors said most horse urine studies to date had focused on specific targeted compounds.

“However, we expect that many mammals should have a somewhat similar urine profile as far as it concerns the major metabolites and proteins,” they wrote. “However, diet also plays a crucial role as well as differences in the digestion system between horses and humans.

“As a result, we found a significant number of plant related metabolites due to a horse’s diet of hay and vegetation.

“As expected, the number of identified proteins (46) from horse mare urine was significant but far less than analyses in other biological tissues such as cells, plasma, solid tissue where thousands of proteins are the norm.

“The number of small molecule polar metabolites was high with 474 molecules identified. Only 10 non-polar lipid molecules were identified.”

Their results, they said, could be used as a reference for expected future results. “This technique can be applied in discovering the presence of a diseased or drug administered-horse from the norm by comparing alterations in the metabolites, lipids and proteins identified.

“If repeated over a time-course, these analyses can potentially be used to monitor disease progression, health status, inflammation or used to develop biomarkers for performance indicators.”

They continued: “Not only do we expect levels of common metabolites and proteins to vary across sample conditions, but unique molecules to be identified in specific cohorts. The proteomic analysis can reveal disease-specific proteins or reveal a relative quantitative change in protein levels. The untargeted metabolomic analyses can identify illicit drug molecules or reveal metabolic changes that indicate disease.”

They said they anticipated that follow-up studies would include various equine age groups and sexes, in addition to various time points related to pre-and post- riding exercises from events such as show jumping, dressage, racing, rodeo, polo, and so on.

Yuan M, Breitkopf SB, Asara JM (2017) Serial-omics characterization of equine urine. PLoS ONE12(10): e0186258. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0186258

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.