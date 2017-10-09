Horse riders urged to vote for extreme trail obstacle course

Equine advocacy group Horse SA (South Australia) is looking to establish one of Australia’s first public extreme recreational trail obstacle courses.

Following a nomination by Sandra O’Brien, the organisation’s proposal is part of “Fund My Neighbourhood”, a $40 million participatory budgeting program that gives South Australians the power to nominate and vote for projects to improve their neighbourhoods.

The Trails Obstacle Course, proposed for O’Halloran Hill Recreation Park, will be custom designed for horse riders, with access options for mountain bikers and active dog walkers, recycling waste rock from the Southern Expressway duplication.

The project complements a proposed Mountain Bike Hub, and is adjacent to the Riding for the Disabled centre, whose clients may also access the course. Supported by the Department of Environment, Water and Natural Resources, completion is possible within a year.

Participatory budgeting is where everyday people get to decide how government funding is allocated. In the voting phase, South Australians aged 18 years and over can vote for the projects they want to see funded in their local neighbourhood. The projects that receive the most support in each region will be offered funding, from between $10,000 an $150,000.

Voting opens on October 18, and Horse SA is urging those who ride horses, bike, or walk within 10km of the area to promote the concept, particularly on social media.