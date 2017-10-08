Equine worm control module added to BHS qualifications

Equestrians studying for British Horse Society qualifications now have a new worm control module to work towards.

Animal health company Zoetis UK has produced the module, for the Society’s Stage 3 Care Award.

As part of the recent overhaul of its equestrian learning qualifications the BHS welcomed the introduction the module, which provides an overview of the principles underlying effective worm control for adult horses. It covers:

The goals of worm control

The worms affecting horses and the key stages in their lifecycles

The available worming drugs and their spectrum of activity

The principles of resistance and how it affects the decisions made in an equine worm control plan

How to build an effective and sustainable parasite control plan

The module officially sits as a co-requisite part of the Stage 3 Care assessment, meaning that candidates will not achieve their Stage 3 Award unless they pass the module.

To help spread the word about good worming practice Dr Wendy Talbot, the National Equine Veterinary Manager at Zoetis, was invited to speak about best worm control practice at the annual BHS Welfare Conference last month.

Alex Copeland, Director of Education at the BHS said: “In order to give our candidates the widest possible support we are pleased to be able to partner with technical experts, such as Zoetis, across the whole equestrian industry. Working with Dr Talbot and the Zoetis team on worm control ensures we can provide the latest evidence-based scientific information to help our candidates keep their horses in the best health at all times.”

Zoetis Equine Product Manager said methods of worm control were constantly being updated and staying on top of all the information is not easy. “We are very excited to be working with the BHS, which offers some of the country’s most respected equine education opportunities, to help highlight the importance of gaining and maintaining the latest knowledge on worm control.”

Find out more about the BHS Stage 3 Sustainable Worm Control module.