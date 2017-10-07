Special stirrup irons kick in to aid breast cancer research

Special limited stirrups have been created by a US equestrian accessory maker to raise funds to help find a cure for breast cancer.

Arizona-based American Equus, which make stirrups, spurs, and horseshoes, has pledged to donate all sales of its Pink Special Edition Thoroughbred Racing Irons and 10% of total sales for the month of October for its Gallop for a Cure campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Breast cancer is a disease that has negatively affected almost every family in America,” said David Shano, Founder and CEO of American Equus.

“It is our sincere hope that we can rally our extraordinary network of customers and Chosen athletes to encourage people to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in order to one day eradicate this disease that claims too many lives each year.”

The Special Edition racing iron is a design collaboration with legendary “Hall of Fame” jockey Mike Smith. The Teardrop Racing Irons allow for greater surface contact with the riders forefoot providing superior comfort and security. Also, the Teardrop footbed is offset .5″ to provide less contact on the in-board side of the horse. They retail for $US259 a pair.

The irons are among the lightest available, weighing in at 98g. They are crafted from solid 6061 T6 Aircraft Quality Billet Aluminium which provides extreme lateral crush strength in the starting gate.

To draw awareness to the cause of breast cancer research the company is also outfitting ten of the 14 jockeys in Saturday’s Grade 1 $1 million Jockey Club Stake race in New York with the signature pink Teardrop Racing Irons that feature the breast cancer ribbon. The jockeys, who will also wear pink racing silks, will be the representation of the racing industry’s commitment to breast cancer research. The event will be broadcast on NBC Sports from 5pm-6pm on October 8, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Winthrop-University Hospital’s Breast Health Center.

“I think that the irons will be a great way to help our Chosen Rider’s participate more directly in the spirit of Super Saturday,” Shano said.

“We also wanted to make a more direct impact breast cancer awareness, so after a considerable amount of research, we decided to align our efforts with those of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. They have such a great track record of putting donation dollars to work and American Equus is looking forward to being a part their efforts to eradicate breast cancer in the future.”

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRG) is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF has raised more than half a billion dollars for lifesaving research and treatment solutions. With an “A+” from CharityWatch and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, BCRF is one of the most effective nonprofit organizations in the United States.

Donate to the American Equus Gallop for a Cure campaign.