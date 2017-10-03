It’s all white: Greys go to the wire in special horse race

Despite just four runners contesting a race solely for grey or roan thoroughbred racehorses in New Zealand, the finish was one of the closest of the day at the meeting in New Plymouth at the weekend.

The special event is always one of the highlights on the Taranaki Jockey Club’s “extreme” raceday at the Pukekura Raceway and this year proved no exception as the Lisa Latta trained Yin Dragon (No Excuse Needed) took out the $40,000 Powerworx Greys race by a nose from Matamata visitor Our King Sway (Shinko King).

In a tactically run contest, Rosie Myers had the eight-year-old lobbing along nicely at the rear of the field before sliding around the outer to challenge at the 500 metre mark. As heads turned for home the field was in a line across the track before Our King Sway and Yin Dragon strode to the front to wage war in the closing stages.

Separated by the barest of margins Yin Dragon registered his fourth career victory for trainer and

part-owner Lisa Latta.

“He’s a bit of a lazy old bugger and I wasn’t sure if he had done enough when they hit the line together like that,” she

said.

“He has had his issues along the way, including some knee problems last year, but he has the ability to win races like this and seems to be going better than ever this year.

“He needs the wet tracks to perform so while the rain is still around we will keep him going and hopefully he can pick

up another win for us.”

A graduate from the 2011 NZB South Island sale, YinDragon is a full brother to talented mare No Excuse Maggie, who numbered the Group Three Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes amongst her seven career wins.

I Suggest came in third in the race, with Silver Court fourth. Silver Court’s connections announced that he would be retired.

