Seattle Slew’s vet James Boutcher dies at 76

Dr James K Boutcher, the Kentucky veterinarian who tended to 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew throughout his career, has died at the age of 76.

Boutcher, who died on September 22, was a graduate of Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine and devoted 40 years of his life caring for horses throughout the Bluegrass and as far away as Japan. He was a member of several veterinary and equine organisations, including the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Association of Equine Practitioners.

According to Blood Horse, Boutcher was Seattle Slew’s primary veterinarian for many years – and also recommended to Harold Snowden Jr. that he geld John Henry, later a two-time Horse of the Year.

Boutcher is survived by his wife of 53 years Sally Meers Boutcher, and his daughter Mandy and son James Boutcher III, as well as three grandchildren.