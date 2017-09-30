Horses stepping up for new glue-on horseshoes

A new twist on the ancient practice of shoeing horses has emerged, with a British company developing a new design of shoe that is glued on rather than nailed.

The Glushu has a forged aluminium horseshoe inside with a hardened steel bar at the break over, allowing it to be shaped to the horse’s hoof as with any other metal shoe.

Design engineer John Wright made his first Glushu in 2015 and the product has been increasing in popularity around the world. The company has a deal with a Florida-based distributor and a relationship with the Kentucky Horseshoeing School. The product is becoming popular with endurance riders, particularly in South America, while in Europe, its fastest growing market is Germany.

During use, when the rubber wears through on the base of the Glushu, the aluminum gives a non-slip grip on hard surfaces. It is expected to last for six to 10 weeks, and stay on in wet and boggy conditions, the makers say.

Taking only five minutes to put on, GluShu is being promoted as a solution for horses who are difficult to shoe, and those with hoof and lameness issues such as laminitis and navicular. “Glushu provides hoof support, shock absorption and cushion so that your horse can continue to be turned out in comfort during a laminitic episode,” the company says.

“Being stable bound has been proven to exacerbate laminitis due to weight gain and lack of exercise.”

For horses who need extra support there are also inserts that can be used in conjunction with Glushu.

The shoes are placed on the horse’s foot using an acrylic glue that can flex. When warmed to 35°C it will set in up to five minutes and will remain bonded to the Glushu and the hoof for up to 10 weeks.

The Glushu company is based in Gateshead, near Newcastle in Britain.