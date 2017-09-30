Equine health care company joins FEI Campus

Equine health and global pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has entered into a partnership with the FEI to promote equine health and education.

The announcement of the new partnership was made at the Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final in Barcelona this week.

As part of a three-year commitment, Boehringer Ingelheim has become FEI Equine Health Partner and FEI Campus Partner.

FEI Campus, the e-learning gateway – www.feicampus.org – is free to access and is designed to give everyone involved with horses an immersive experience led by experts in their fields, with all courses and connection with tutors and peers just a click away from any device.

As part of this new partnership Boehringer Ingelheim will collaborate with the FEI on content and courses relating to equine health on the FEI Campus, which went live just three months ago.

FEI Commercial Director Ralph Straus said Boehringer Ingelheim was one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies, and is one of the few that is still family owned.

“We share many values and will be drawing on over 100 years of expertise for the benefit of the global equestrian community who want to look after their horses in the best possible way with information that can be easily accessed through FEI Campus,” Straus said.

Dr Erich Schött, Head of Strategic Business Unit Equine at Boehringer Ingelheim, said the company recognised the importance of continual education and knowledge sharing.

“By working with the FEI we can share expertise globally through FEI Campus, and we are confident that this will be of enormous benefit to equine health worldwide. We are now looking forward to working hand-in-hand to provide vital equine health information for equestrians around the world.”

This is the third new partnership announced by the FEI since the start of 2017. In April, the FEI announced its collaboration with SAP SE, the world’s largest enterprise application software company, which is helping to push forward the FEI’s global fan engagement strategy as the Official Analytics Sponsor of the FEI World Cup Dressage series. In August, Longines extended its global partnership with the FEI in a landmark agreement, also becoming title partner of the Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping Final.