Eventers sought for survey to learn more about factors affecting their horses’ gut health

Researchers hope to learn more about factors affecting the gastrointestinal health of Eventing horses in the United States in a survey being conducted online.

Eventers aged 18 and over are being urged to take part.

The research is being conducted by a team of equine veterinarians and nutritionists investigating specifically how competition level, training intensity, and management practices impact the gastrointestinal health of Eventing horses.

The survey is anonymous and will take about 10-15 minutes to complete for each horse. Eventers with more than one horse are invited to complete it for each animal.

The survey will run until November 4.

The results will be presented at the US Eventing Association annual meeting and convention, and will feature in in an upcoming issue of Eventing USA magazine.

The researchers include Dr Carey Williams, of Rutgers University; Dr Amy Burk, of the University of Maryland; Dr Frank Andrews, of the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine; Dr Burt Staniar, of Penn State; and Dr Sarah Reuss, of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.