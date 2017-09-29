Equine vet Tom Riddle honored by University of Kentucky

Lexington veterinarian Tom Riddle has been named the 2017 Friend of University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs, recognising the impact he has had on equine research and education.

Riddle specialises in reproductive veterinary medicine, and is noted for his work identifying Mare Reproductive Loss Syndrome (MRLS), and its connection to the eastern tent caterpillar.

He co-founded Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in 1986, and has actively served for decades in many advisory capacities for equine research and education at the University of Kentucky.

In Riddle’s award nomination letter, professor Laurie Lawrence noted that the veterinarian had worked on many collaborative projects with scientists at UK and has often served as a liaison between researchers, practitioners and farm managers.

Riddle has ensured that his practice is accessible and supportive of UK’s teaching, outreach and research missions. He supplies speakers for undergraduate courses and outreach activities and has served as a sponsor for conferences and events. The hospital also accommodates many interns each semester, provides essential experience for preveterinary students and hosts educational tours and demonstrations at its facility.

“I am very grateful for the invaluable help that UK Ag Equine Programs has provided to me personally, to my veterinary practice and to Kentucky’s horse industry,” Riddle said.

“Whenever large populations of human beings and animals congregate, there will be medical challenges. When Kentucky has had these challenges, veterinarians and horsemen have always known that they could call on our university for help. For example, the university’s prompt epidemiological study of MRLS helped to save many future foals and, in my opinion, helped to save Kentucky’s breeding industry.”

The Friend of UK Ag Equine Programs was created in 2005 to recognize a member of the public who has provided advocacy, funding or other extraordinary support, or a college or university employee who has generated an exceptional relationship with stakeholders that manifested into a new program, new advocacy success or new resources for the program.