Equine hospital first up in vet school’s $35m revamp

A new equine and large animal hospital will be part of a $US35 million modernisation plan by Indiana’s Purdue University.

The new facilities will be located east of the College of Veterinary Medicine’s existing facility.

The first phase is a 76,600 square foot large animal / equine hospital to be built east of Lynn Hall along with an entrance from South Grant Street and paddocks near that entrance. It will have space for large animal surgery; diagnostic imaging; receiving; examination and diagnostic equipment; treatment, medicine and surgery wards; a reproductive systems ward; and an intensive care unit. Future phases will include construction of a new small animal hospital and a food animal hospital for such species as cattle and small ruminants. The board will review the second and third phases for possible funding from the Indiana Legislature in 2019.

Parts of the existing Veterinary Medical Complex date back to the early 1900s, and have been retrofitted many times over the years to add new technologies and accommodate increased enrollment.

“Our College’s original building, Lynn Hall, was designed for about 50 students per class and was constructed in the late 1950s,” said the school’s Dean, Willie Reed.

“In those days we did not have a veterinary technology program or offer internships or residencies, and there was limited research space. Since then, we have expanded research, increased DVM student enrollment and developed sizable residency and internship programs. We need modern and updated facilities to address these needs.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2018 and be completed in May 2020. Some $30 million of the funds will come from the University’s central reserves and gift funds, with an additional $5 million to be provided by philanthropic efforts.

“We are happy about this commitment because it fulfills a significant goal of our strategic plan,” Reed said. “A new hospital helps us continue to recruit top-notch students, retain our elite faculty, grow our caseload, and train the next generation of veterinary students.”

Reporting: Lauren Bruce and Kevin Doerr

Naming opportunities are available and gifts can be made here.