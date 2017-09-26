Blaze admires his retirement treats. Photo: Omaha Police Department/Facebook
Latest News 

Police horse chows down on equine culinary delights to mark end of his career

Horsetalk.co.nz322 Views 0 Comments
Blaze admires his retirement treats. Photo: Omaha Police Department/Facebook
Blaze admires his retirement treats. Photo: Omaha Police Department/Facebook

Police horse Blaze chowed down on a range of equine culinary treats to mark his retirement from duties with Nebraska’s Omaha police department.

Blaze was a mainstay of the department’s mounted patrol for three years.

During his time, he helped to police protests, patrolled President Trump’s visit to Nebraska, and acted as the riderless horse in Detective Kerrie Orozco’s funeral.

Friday was his last day, and the afternoon highlight was undoubtedly the tasty selection of treats served up by his human colleagues during a little party to mark his departure.

Interestingly, after a careful sniff test, Blaze opted for a mouthful of hay to kick off the celebrations.

Blaze will enjoy his retirement on a property in Ohio.

You May Also Like

Police investigate after pony’s forelock cut off

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Cup hero Red Cadeaux to stay in Melbourne

Horsetalk.co.nz 0
Hendra virus

First clinical trial for Hendra treatment in humans

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Send this to a friend