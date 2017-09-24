Passing of two Olympic gold medal winning horses

Two Olympic gold medal winning horses from the 2004 Athens Olympic Games have died.

Eventing’s 2004 individual gold medal winning horse Shear L’eau has died at the age of 26, following a long retirement with his rider, Leslie Law, while Lee Pearson’s triple paralympic gold medal winner Blue Circle Boy – Gus – has died at 23.

Shear L’eau – Stan at home – was also a European Championship team gold medalist, and was the only horse to make the time in the competition at Punchestown in 2003. He was also in the winning team at Bughley in 2005. The Irish bred by Stan the Man also had top placings at Kentucky, Burghley, and Pau.

Stan died on September 15.

British rider Law, who now lives in the US, said he suspected the tumors that Stan had were a factor in his death.

“He lived out a good number of retirement years in a massive grassy paddock in Florida with two best buddies and we only wish he could of had ten more years out there.”

“He was a true horse of a lifetime,” Law said.

Blue Circle Boy, a 17.2hh dun gelding was retired from international competition in 2007.

With Pearson, Gus also won triple gold at the 2002 European Championships in Anadia in Portugal.