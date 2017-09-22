Online horse behaviour and safety course to be launched in October

A three-week online course on horse behaviour and safety is now being offered for 14 to 17-year-olds by Equine Guelph, the horse owner’s centre at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

The course will run from October 2-22. Equine Guelph will also offer an adult version scheduled to run at the same time.

Course topics include: The horse in the wild, the modern-day horse, how horses see and hear, herd behaviour, horse handling and approaching a horse, rider and helmet safety, trailer loading basics, safety around the barn and paddocks, fire safety, and returning from an injury.

The course will be delivered on The Horse Portal – Equine Guelph’s new e-training platform.

“We are proud that our first online course for youth will deliver safety training to this grassroots segment of our industry,” says Equine Guelph’s director, Gayle Ecker.

“The Horse Portal will bring together our young people in a safe, online community where they will learn how to ‘speak horse’ – and, ultimately, stay safe around horses and on the farm.”

The course was made possible by a grant from the Grand River Agricultural Society.

Equine Guelph has partnered with all English-speaking equestrian federations across Canada and a special 10% course discount is available for both adult and junior members. In addition, 50 free courses are on offer to 4-H Horse Club Members and 50 for Ontario Equestrian Federation Junior Members on a first-come-first served basis.

For more information, go to TheHorsePortal.ca