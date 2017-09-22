Chance for the public to have their say in the “Equestrian Oscars”

Members of the wider horse community are getting an opportunity to have their say in voting for the “Equestrian Oscars” − the annual FEI Awards.

The world governing body has just announced the shortlist for 2017 and has opened public voting.

It is the first time since the creation of the awards in 2009 that the public can vote for who they think deserves to win.

The shortlist comprises 20 nominees who have been shortlisted across five categories for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the sport, showcasing some of the most successful achievements and talent within the equestrian community.

The FEI said it received hundreds of nominations from around the globe over the 12-week nomination period.

It said the calibre of entries for this year’s awards was exceptional.

The categories are Best Athlete, Longines Rising Star, Best Groom, Against All Odds and FEI Solidarity.

The public vote determines 50% of the total vote whilst the other 50% will be decided by an expert judging panel.

The winner of each of the five categories will be announced at the FEI Awards 2017 gala in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 21.

The awards will be broadcast live on FEI platforms, providing a valuable opportunity to celebrate the best of the best of Equestrian worldwide.

The shortlist can he read here.

The public can vote here.