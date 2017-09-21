New association launched for equestrian employers in Britain

The Equestrian Employers Association (EEA) has been launched by the British Grooms Association (BGA), providing employers in the industry with their own dedicated organisation for the first time.

The BGA has always aimed to support employers and was regularly contacted by employers asking a wide range of questions, highlighting the need for dedicated support.

BGA executive director Lucy Katan said her organisation was pleased to launch an organisation to which equestrian employers can belong.

“We understand that it can be a challenge to employ staff in the equine world for a number of reasons, and we hope this development will enable more to utilise the great support, advice and tool that is bespoke for all that employ staff.”

Event rider Francis Whittington, who is also an employer, supported the creation of the EEA, which she said was much-needed.

“I recognise the huge value in the education of employers and I hope that others join the EEA.”

The EEA offers employers a complete toolkit, practical support and advice when it comes to managing their yards and employing staff. It also provides a free contract creator for members and a free legal helpline.

It will aim to provide employers in the equestrian industry timely advice and proactive support. It also wants to help employers to operate good employment practices.