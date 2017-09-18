Horse sport gets a crucial voice on the IOC with the election of Ingmar De Vos

Anyone who has ever had to lobby for change will know the importance of getting access to the right people. You need only look at the United States to see how many millions large corporations throw into lobbying in a bid to influence lawmakers in Washington DC.

So, the horse sport community should be very pleased, indeed, that the president of the FEI, Ingmar De Vos, has been elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This no minor feat. Just 15 IOC members of its maximum of 115 members directly represent international sporting federations at any one time. The IOC currently comprises 102 individuals.

The election of Belgium-born De Vos will provide equestrian sport with a crucial voice at the highest levels of the Olympic movement.

His predecessor, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, who served eight years as president, was also elected to the IOC during her tenure, but relinquished the role when she stepped down after two terms at the helm of the FEI.

The three Olympic equestrian disciplines are seen as crucial to the profile and importance of horse sport on the world stage. The path has not been easy in recent years.

There were two positive drugs tests at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, which saw a medal re-allocation in the individual and team jumping. Then, four years later, in equestrian competition in Hong Kong for the Beijing Olympics, four showjumping horses tested positive for the compound capsaicin, which is used topically.

Capsaicin is derived from chilli peppers and can have hypersensitising effects. It can also as a pain relief. For both reasons, its use in sport horse’s is prohibited.

The IOC was not amused. In the dark days that followed, Princess Haya warned that horse sport had a fight on its hands to maintain its status within the Olympic movement.

Mercifully, the horse competitions have largely been free of Olympic controversy since the dark days of 2008. However, it is not a top-tier sport and the reform agenda promoted by the IOC in recent years has presented some challenges.

Under its Agenda 2020 programme, the number of athletes is capped, but the IOC wants more flexibility in the program. It only stands to reason that if new events are to be included, some traditional events may ultimately be dropped.

The FEI, seeing this threat, launched a somewhat controversial reform agenda of its own, successfully pushing through changes to reduce the perceived weaknesses of horse sport at the Olympic levels. The changes were designed to make the events more media friendly, easier to follow, and reduced teams events to squads of three rather than four to get more countries competing on the Olympic stage.

It has to be said that the equestrian disciplines have some key advantages at the Olympics. They have no gender balance issues and it remains one of those rare sports in which women and men can compete against each other on an equal footing. Riders continue to compete at ages where, in most other sports, athletes have long-sinced retired.

However, the disadvantages had to be addressed, in particular getting more countries represented at the Games in horse sport and packaging the disciplines better for a mass audience.

The reform package approved by FEI delegates, and later accepted by the IOC, will have more countries than ever represented at Tokyo and hopefully beyond. There is an expectation that the new formats will be more media friendly, because every Olympic sport is on notice that the IOC is watching viewer and online numbers, especially so television audiences.

While the changes were widely supported when member nations voted to adopt them, traditionalists were far from pleased. They expressed varying degrees of unhappiness, although it has to be said that many accepted the word of senior FEI officials that change was necessary.

De Vos is right when he says his appointment to the IOC is recognition of the way the FEI has embraced and continues to embrace Agenda 2020.

His election will immeasurably strengthen his chances of winning re-election at the end of his first four-year term late next year.

But, as the well-worn saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. His presidency will ultimately be judged by the success or failure of the Olympic reforms which he championed so hard.

It has be stressed that a majority of nations stood up and accepted that change was needed and backed the plans.

The FEI has done precisely what the IOC has demanded of all Olympic sports. The IOC has also confirmed the inclusion of equestrian sport at the 2024 Games.

In reality, horse sport at the Olympic level had already achieved some major victories, even before the revamped formats take effect.

Let me explain.

Crucially, in Tokyo, while the equestrian teams will be smaller, there will be no reduction in the number of equestrians competing.

Looking at how some other sports have fared for Tokyo, the equestrian disciplines have done well.

Firstly, there remain 28 sports at the Games. Across these sports, there has been an overall drop of 285 athletes. So, by that measure alone, equestrian sport has done well to hold its own.

One imagines that this drop of 285 will be swallowed up by the addition of five sports for Tokyo – surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, karate, and baseball/softball. Even with these sports, the IOC will likely remain close to the cap agreed under the Agenda 2020 package.

There are 15 new events approved within the core sports for Tokyo, including a significant number of mixed team/relay events. Weightlifting loses one men’s weight category.

Looking at individual disciplines, water polo loses 18 athletes, achieved through a reduction of team size. Two women’s water polo teams are added to aid gender balance.

Swimming, while it picks up an 800-metre men’s event, a 1500-metre women’s event, and a 4×100-metre medley mixed relay, will lose 22 athletes overall.

Athletics will lose 105 spots, presumably achieved through tougher qualifying standards.

The big winner is basketball, which will now include a 3×3 competition, with eight teams for each gender. This is a three-a-side form of the game played with just one hoop. A study commissioned by the IOC shows it is the largest urban team sport in the world.

Boxing, canoeing and BMX racing will not suffer any reductions, but boxing will move 44 spots from the men’s competition to the women’s competition, canoeing will transfer 55, and BMX racing will move eight. This will, according to the IOC, result in gender balance in the case of canoeing and BMX racing.

Mountainbiking will transfer eight men’s spots to reach gender balance and will transfer four male athlete spots to BMX freestyle. Road cycling will transfer 14 men’s spots to BMX freestyle.

Judo will see 38 fewer men compete, with those positions going to women.

Rowing will lose 24 athletes – the majority likely to be male – to reach gender balance.

Sailing will be reduced by 30 athletes, again with the aim of reaching gender balance, while weightlifting will lose 64 with the same goal.

Wrestling is another big loser, with a reduction of 56 athletes across all its disciplines, with the stated aim of achieving gender balance in freestyle events.

The upshot is that 48.8% of athletes at Tokyo will be women, which will make 2020 the most gender-balanced Games in history. This compares to 45.6% women at Rio and 44.2% at London.

So, for equestrian sport, one must inevitably conclude that the pain was worth it. By comparison, some of the losing sports from this process will be really smarting.

Make no mistake. This was a significant victory for Olympic equestrian sport.

De Vos summed it up at the time, saying the IOC’s confirmation of equestrian on the Olympic programme for the 2024 Games and approval of the new formats for Tokyo 2020 were a direct acknowledgment of horse sport’s willingness to adapt and modernise.

“All the work to drive change and increase universality has been worthwhile,” he said.

He continued: “It wasn’t easy for our community to make such drastic changes to our Olympic formats, but the national federations knew the importance of this decision and ultimately supported the proposed changes.

“Their willingness to embrace this change is without any doubt the reason we have got this fantastic news from the IOC today.”

That change came at the end of a two-year consultation process which fermented away, dominating two of the annual FEI Sports Forums. It was not an easy or comfortable process, as Showjumping, Dressage and Eventing took a good hard look at themselves.

But will it work? Television viewer numbers may surge and the whole exercise be declared a success. But the Olympics carry more risks than most events, and success is never judged only on the numbers of viewers, spectators and the depth of wider media coverage. Bad falls and/or injuries to riders and horses are an ever-present risk, all amplified on the global stage.

So, the Tokyo Olympics will provide a Judgment Day of sorts for Ingmar De Vos.

The Olympic equestrian formats could be an unbridled success, but the risks are very real.

People who tune in to watch the Olympic equestrian disciplines expect to see the best. We expect that for all the other Olympic sports, don’t we? We marvel at the track athletes and at the swimmers, expecting to see world and Olympic records fall on each day of competition.

It goes without saying that having more countries represented at the Games will result in more viewers. And one can understand the delight of countries that have never before been to an Olympics, or never been represented in the equestrian disciplines, making it on to that stage.

But will that keep the wider equestrian fan base happy? I’m not so sure. We’ll be going from the Best of the Best to Mostly the Best of Best together with the Best of the Rest. In short, the smaller teams will mean that some of the world’s best riders from leading nations will be staying at home.

And, of course, there is the ever-present risk of a drug infraction, which would well and truly take the shine off the whole show.

We’ll have to wait and see, but a lot is riding on Tokyo 2020 – and the pun is intentional.