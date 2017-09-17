New volume honors renowned Australian horse trainer’s legacy

The life and legacy of horseman Tom Roberts was celebrated this week at the launch of the new book about the legendary Australian horse trainer, Go forward, dear. The title is drawn from term Tom often used when training horses.

The launch event at The Old Mill, Hahndorf was attended by more than 130 people from throughout South Australia.

The book was written for Horse SA, a non-profit organisation who is working to both conserve aspects of Tom’s lifelong work and to share his horse and rider training insights to the next generation.

Authors Dr Andrew McLean, who is based at Tuerong, Victoria, and Nicki Stuart, of Kersbrook in the Adelaide Hills, spoke at the event. Dr McLean said the fact that even in today’s noisy online environment, Tom Robert’s voice can still be clearly heard, talking about step-by-step horse training and horse welfare. A horseman, a teacher of both people and horses, Tom was one of the first people to explain in everyday language to horse owners about how to train a horse, as up until then, most books were based on military riding manuals.

The South Australian also authored four books making up the Horse Control series, helped during the establishment phases of many equestrian clubs, and spent his entire life not only seeking out to learn more about horses himself but to pass on knowledge throughout his life. In 1982 Tom was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for services to equestrian sport.

Proceeds from book sales, available as a hard copy or e-book, will go towards future educational and conservation projects to preserve Tom Roberts legacy.

The publication is available through www.tomroberts.net.au for $29.99, or e-book $24.99.

Review of Go forward, dear