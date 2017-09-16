Science backs up equine welfare initiatives in far-flung Central American villages

International working equine charity Brooke’s latest work in Guatemala has shown the worth of science when taking care of the health of working horses and donkeys.

Brooke has recently started working in Zacapa in Guatemala. Initial assessments showed that many of the animals were thin, so Brooke’s team suspected that this may be due to the animals having worms. The quick and easy response would have been to deworm all of the animals in the community.

But instead Brooke carried out a study of fecal samples from a range of equines in Zacapa. The results of this showed that the majority of animals did not have worms.

Thank to Brooke USA donors, villagers have been shown how to improve the condition and welfare of the animals, using different feeding practices and pasture management.

The highland areas of Zacapa are prone to droughts and in this area of the country, working animals suffer malnutrition due to lack of food and water, violent handling practices, overwork, and overload. Additionally, they are affected by high tick infestation, wounds, poor hoof condition, and lameness. Brooke provided bags of drought-tolerant grass seed for owners to provide forage for their working equines even when conditions would not normally allow for grass to grow.

Guatemala’s 250,000 equines make it the most densely populated country for working equines in Central America. Most of the working equine population is used for transporting agricultural products (produce, firewood, etc). Reaching working horses, donkeys and mules and their owners and users in much of Guatemala is problematic due to the mountainous terrain and remote communities, which make it difficult for animals to receive the healthcare that they need.

Brooke works with local group ESAP (Fundacion Equinos Sanos Para El Pueblo – “Healthy Equines for the People”) to visit areas to help. They found that many times the villagers do not know what to do when their animals get sick, leaving the charities with cases needing immediate attention.

In the community of Plan del Jocote Maraxco in Chiquimula, one of the owners that attends the workshops asked for help. His mare had been sick the day before and did not want to eat, and was lying down. The team diagnosed colic and the mare was treated with an analgesic for pain. Minutes later she got up and managed to eat and drink.