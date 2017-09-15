Vet who biked 8000km for charity receives Equine Welfare Award

A British veterinarian who cycled more than 8000km from Norfolk to Cape Town and worked with equine charities en route has received a prestigious award from the British Equine Veterinary Association.

Graham Duncanson, a veterinarian and passionate welfare advocate, received the BEVA Blue Cross Equine Welfare Award at the BEVA Congress yesterday.

Formerly a Government Veterinary Officer in Kenya, Duncanson went on to work in general practice at Westover Veterinary Centre in Norfolk and is one of a small number of practitioners to be awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. Duncanson is also a trustee of the Animal Welfare Fund and last year – at the age of 72 – completed his epic bicycle ride to raise money for the Animal Welfare Foundation.

Awards were presented to some of the brightest and the best in equine veterinary science, health and welfare at the Congress. The Awards were established by BEVA, in conjunction with various sponsors, to reflect BEVA’s recognition of and support for significant accomplishments by equine vets and others involved in horse health and welfare.

The BEVA Richard Hartley Clinical Award was won by David Rendle for the paper ‘Does oral prednisolone treatment increase the incidence of acute laminitis?”, published in the January 2017 issue of Equine Veterinary Journal.

The award is given in memory of Richard Hartley, a founder member of BEVA and president from 1974 to 1975. It is awarded for evidence-based papers with direct clinical application and the prize is intended to support travel of the senior author and/or co-authors.

The BEVA Trust Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award was presented to Cajsa Isgren for the research study paper “Risk factors for surgical site infection following laparotomy: Effect of season and perioperative variables and reporting bacterial isolates in 287 horses”. It was published in the January 2017, Volume 49 of Equine Veterinary Journal.

This award is given for the paper that best achieves the EVJ’s mission to publish articles which influence and improve clinical practice and/or add significantly to the scientific knowledge that underpins and supports veterinary medicine in relation to the horse. The award is made by the BEVA Trust, in recognition of Peter Rossdale’s immense contribution to BEVA and EVJ.

The Voorjaarsdagen and BEVA Awards were introduced in 2005 to mark the close relationship between the two Associations. The award is selected and presented biannually, once at the Voorjaarsdagen Congress and once at BEVA Congress, and is open to all those presenting a Clinical Research paper.

This year’s BEVA Award winner is Lotte Kooijman, DVM for her paper on ‘Seroprevalence and risk factors for infection with equine coronavirus in healthy horses in the USA”. Kooijman’s presentation won the award at the Voorjaarsdagen Congress in April 2017; she will present it again during the Clinical Research Sessions at BEVA Congress.

The reciprocal Voorjaarsdagen Award winner will be selected from those presenting Clinical Research papers at this year’s BEVA Congress. Their prize will be free registration to Voorjaarsdagen Congress 2018 where they will have the opportunity to present their paper again.

The Sam Hignett Award will be presented for the best clinical research presentation from general equine practice at BEVA Congress, with the winner to be announced after Congress.

• Equine reproduction expert Jonathan Pycock has been appointed as President of BEVA for 2016/17. He takes over the role from Vicki Nicholls at the conclusion of the BEVA Congress on Saturday. Renate Weller becomes President Elect.

Pycock, an equine claims consultant for the Veterinary Defence Society (VDS), qualified from the Royal Veterinary College, after which he completed a PhD in mare gynaecology. He went on to work the UK breeding season for private equine practices both in the UK and the southern hemisphere before taking a position at the University of Utrecht Veterinary School in the Netherlands as Assistant Professor in the Reproduction Department. Pycock set up his own practice, Equine Reproductive Services, in 1996. He sold the business to colleagues when he was appointed as an equine claims consultant for the VDS. He also lectures worldwide on all aspects of equine reproduction and how to avoid litigation in equine practice.

Pycock joined BEVA Council for the second time in 2014 and has been heavily involved in the Clinical Practice and Ethics and Welfare Committees.

During his Presidency Pycock intends to help members celebrate the positives of a career as an equine veterinary professional. He hopes to assist colleagues to achieve the correct work/life balance and encourage active participation in the Association. He is keen to encourage interest in equine reproduction to address the shortfall of research in this area. He also aims to develop and take forward the many relationships BEVA has with other equine organisations throughout Europe and the world.

He said: “I feel honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to be BEVA President. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I am well up for doing my best and am 100% ready for the challenging and exciting year ahead.”

www.beva.org.uk