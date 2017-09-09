Where there’s a will … Equine charity supporters urged to consider a legacy

EastEnders actress Pam St. Clement is lending her support to working equine charity Brooke for Remember A Charity Week. Running from September 11 to 17, Remember A Charity Week aims to inspire people to leave a gift in their will to charity.

St. Clement, who also supported the charity’s High Teas For Gee Gees campaign recently, is best known for playing Pat Butcher in the long-running British TV series.

“Horses, donkeys and mules are beautiful and intelligent animals, as well as fantastic workers. I grew up on a working farm where we had two working horses, so it’s part of my heritage,” she said.

The theme for 2017 is ‘Have Your Say on the World You Want to Pass On’ and will raise awareness of how important gifts in wills are to charities. British based charity Brooke works in developing countries to improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, as well as the people who depend on those animals to support their families. Gifts in wills generate more than £2.1 billion a year for good causes, and two out of every three animals Brooke reaches is thanks to those who left a legacy.

“Sadly, many animals working in developing countries can be overworked, malnourished and have to work in horrendous environments like brick kilns,” St. Clement said.

“Remember A Charity Week is the perfect time to start thinking about helping a charity like Brooke with a gift in your will. I’ll be doing so, and it’s so nice to know that I’ll be helping build a better future for animals and their owners, even after I’m gone.”

Brooke is a member of Remember A Charity, which has more than 190 member charities working together to encourage more people to leave a gift in their Will for good causes. To find out more about leaving a donation to Brooke, go to www.thebrooke.org/legacies.